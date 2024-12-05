5 December 2024
EN

Chess champion Arkadij Naiditsch changes nationality again after European Championship victory with Azerbaijan

Chess
News
5 December 2024 10:53
14
Arkadij Naiditsch, who won the European Team Chess Championship with Azerbaijan in 2017, has once again changed his nationality.

After mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the Azerbaijan Chess Federation in 2021, the grandmaster has now become a citizen of Bulgaria, Idman.biz reports.

Following his departure from the Azerbaijan national team, Naiditsch was briefly under Azerbaijan's flag but will now represent Bulgaria. He is currently competing in the ongoing Qatar Masters tournament in Doha.

Naiditsch changed his sports citizenship for Azerbaijan in 2015, before becoming part of the national team.

Idman.biz

