5th meeting in the championship competition

The match for the title of 2024 world chess champion continues in Singapore.

The current world champion Ding Liren (China) and the winner of the candidate tournament Gukesh Dommaraju (India) are fighting for the title of the best chess player on the planet, Idman.biz reports.

The fifth match of the rivals ended in a draw (0.5:0.5).

The 18-year-old Indian grandmaster, playing with the whites, could not cause serious difficulties to his opponent in his debut.

Moreover, acting recklessly gave Ding Liren an opportunity to attack. The Chinese grandmaster did not play flawlessly either. The position was simplified and a draw was recorded after the 40th move.

The total score in the match is 2.5-2.5 points.

Idman.biz