The results of Azerbaijani chess players were considered unsatisfactory - PHOTO

The last meeting of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACEF) was held in 2024.

The rules of ethical behavior of chess players prepared by the PACE were discussed and accepted, Idman.biz reports.

The rules of ethical behavior, which will be published shortly, will be brought to the attention of chess players.

The meeting discussed and approved the principles of formation of national teams, conditions of the support program for national members and talented chess players, and scholarship criteria.

The report of the ACE Coaches Commission for 2024 was heard. Anar Allahverdiyev, the chairman of the Coaches Commission, gave detailed information about the seminars organized for coaches-teachers in 8 different groups on 3 levels during the year.

Farid Abbasov, the head coach of the youth and youth team, the head of the Children and Youth Commission, spoke about the competitions organized during the year, the preparation process of children and youth, and the course of classes at the Chess Academy operating under the PACE. The results of the world and European championships of children and youth in 2024 were considered unsatisfactory by the federation, and the commission was instructed to prepare development proposals for the next year.

In the end, tasks related to the organization of the competitions to be held in 2025 were given.

Idman.biz