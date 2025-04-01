1 April 2025
Azer Mirzoev: "Competing in modern chess becomes difficult after 40"

1 April 2025 11:40
Azer Mirzoev: "Competing in modern chess becomes difficult after 40"

"I try to avoid tournaments and cities where I have faced setbacks," said Azerbaijani grandmaster Azer Mirzoev in an interview with Idman.biz.

Reflecting on his participation in the SixDays Budapest March 2025 tournament in Hungary, Mirzoev shared his thoughts:

"As a professional chess player, I have always loved competing. However, after the age of 40, it becomes increasingly difficult to keep up in modern chess. When I received an invitation for the March tournament in Hungary, I decided to participate again.

Like in many sports, chess players also believe in signs and lucky places. For me, Budapest has always been a good venue - last November, I won a tournament here. The average rating of this event was around 2400, and players from China, Russia, India, Mexico, Hungary, and Mongolia participated. I went undefeated throughout the tournament, which is crucial in round-robin competitions, finishing with four wins and five draws.
In recent years, chess in India has developed rapidly, and it's no surprise that Indian players took second and third place in this tournament."

Mirzoev also discussed his upcoming schedule:

"Next on the calendar is Baku Open, and this year, a new event, the Azerbaijan Chess Tour, will be introduced. I plan to take part in some of these tournaments."

Azer Mirzoev won the Grandmasters B section of the SixDays Budapest March 2025 tournament, which followed a round-robin format with 10 participants.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

