FIDE Rankings: Five Azerbaijani chess players drop in standings

FIDE has published the world chess rankings for April, with seven Azerbaijani players making the Top 100.

Among male players, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov remains Azerbaijan’s highest-rated grandmaster, ranking 13th with 2748 points, despite dropping two places, Idman.biz reports.

Teimour Radjabov (2692) has fallen four spots to 39th, while Rauf Mammadov (2657) slipped two places to 69th.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen continues to lead the rankings with 2837 points.

In the women’s rankings, Govhar Beydullayeva (2400) holds 45th place, and Gunay Mammadzada (2390) is 53rd, both dropping two places. Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2387) remains 57th, while Khanim Balajayeva (2358) retains 85th place.

Chinese grandmaster Hou Yifan leads the women's rankings with 2633 points.

Idman.biz