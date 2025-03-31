31 March 2025
EN

FIDE Rankings: Five Azerbaijani chess players drop in standings

Chess
News
31 March 2025 15:57
24
FIDE Rankings: Five Azerbaijani chess players drop in standings

FIDE has published the world chess rankings for April, with seven Azerbaijani players making the Top 100.

Among male players, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov remains Azerbaijan’s highest-rated grandmaster, ranking 13th with 2748 points, despite dropping two places, Idman.biz reports.

Teimour Radjabov (2692) has fallen four spots to 39th, while Rauf Mammadov (2657) slipped two places to 69th.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen continues to lead the rankings with 2837 points.
In the women’s rankings, Govhar Beydullayeva (2400) holds 45th place, and Gunay Mammadzada (2390) is 53rd, both dropping two places. Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2387) remains 57th, while Khanim Balajayeva (2358) retains 85th place.

Chinese grandmaster Hou Yifan leads the women's rankings with 2633 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani chess players begin battle at European Championship
11:16
Chess

Azerbaijani chess players begin battle at European Championship

The European Women's Chess Chаmpionship kicks off todаy on the Greek islаnd of Rhodes

Azer Mirzoev triumphs in Budapest Chess Tournament
10:24
Chess

Azer Mirzoev triumphs in Budapest Chess Tournament

Azerbaijani chess player Azer Mirzoev has secured first place at SixDays Budapest March 2025

8 Azerbaijani chess players to compete in European Championship
29 March 15:41
Chess

8 Azerbaijani chess players to compete in European Championship

The number of Azerbaijani women chess players who will compete in the European Championship to be held on the Greek island of Rhodes from March 31 to April 11 has increased
Azerbaijani chess player leads in Budapest
28 March 10:14
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player leads in Budapest

Azerbaijani chess player Azer Mirzoev has taken the sole lead at the SixDays Budapest March 2025
Two more Azerbaijani chess players qualify for World Cup
27 March 11:24
Chess

Two more Azerbaijani chess players qualify for World Cup

The European Chess Championship has concluded in Eforie Nord, Romania

Azer Mirzoev among leaders in SixDays Budapest March 2025
27 March 10:44
Chess

Azer Mirzoev among leaders in SixDays Budapest March 2025

Azerbaijani grandmaster Azer Mirzoev is competing in the SixDays Budapest March 2025

Most read

Portuguese head coach in the Brazilian national team?
29 March 11:14
Football

Portuguese head coach in the Brazilian national team?

Negotiations are already underway with the 70-year-old Portuguese specialist
Chelsea All-Time Best XI in 120 years
29 March 14:01
Football

Chelsea All-Time Best XI in 120 years

On the occasion of its 120th anniversary, Chelsea has announced a All-Time Best XI formed from the best players in its history
Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world
29 March 17:45
Football

Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world

Transfermarkt has compiled the Best XI of the most expensive footballers in the world
PSG can formalize its championship today
29 March 17:25
Football

PSG can formalize its championship today

PSG can win its 13th French championship today