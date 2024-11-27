Chess Crown Battle: Gukesh equalizes the score

The third game in the Chess Crown match between Ding Liren and Dommaraju Gukesh has concluded.

According to Idman.biz, the match held in Singapore ended with a victory for the Indian chess player.

Gukesh’s Chinese opponent ran out of time for his moves, and the reigning world champion lost due to a stalemate.

Playing with the white pieces, Gukesh equalized the score with this win. After three games, the score is tied at 1.5–1.5.

The chess players will have a rest day tomorrow, and the fourth game will be played on November 29.

