25 November 2024
Azerbaijani chess player in the Wake-Aan-Zee tournament

24 November 2024 11:11
Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli will participate in the prestigious Weik-Aan-Zee tournament.

Azerbaijani representative will compete in the B tournament of Tata Steel Chess, Idman.biz reports.

If he wins the tournament, he will earn the right to play in the Masters tournament in 2026. 14 participants will fight for this qualification.

Azerbaijani chess player with FIDE rating 2632 is 5th in the tournament in this indicator.

The tournament in the Netherlands will start on January 17, 2025.

