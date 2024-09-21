21 September 2024
EN

FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Mongolia and Cuba

Chess
News
21 September 2024 14:00
22
The 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest continues.

Today the matches of the X round will be held, Idman.biz reports

Azerbaijan men's team faced Mongolia. Azerbaijan team shared the points with Greece in the last round (2:2). Azerbaijan team is 13th with 12 points.

Azerbaijan women's national team faced Cuba. In the last round, Azerbaijani intellectuals won on all boards, giving no chance to the opponents from Switzerland. Azerbaijan national team is 12th with 13 points.

World Chess Olympiad
X tour
Men
Azerbaijan - Cuba
Aydin Suleymanli – Carlos Albornos
Nijat Abasov – Luis Quesada
Rauf Mammadov – Dilan Berdaes
Muhammad Muradli – Omar Almeida

Women
Azerbaijan - Mongolia
Gunay Mammadzade - Munkhzul Turmunkh
Ulviyya Fataliyeva - Batkhuyagiin Mongontuul
Govhar Beydullayeva - Davaademberel Nomin-Erdene
Mrs. Balacayeva - Bat-Erdene Munzungul

Idman.biz

