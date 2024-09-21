FIDE Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan against Mongolia and Cuba

The 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest continues.

Today the matches of the X round will be held

Azerbaijan men's team faced Mongolia. Azerbaijan team shared the points with Greece in the last round (2:2). Azerbaijan team is 13th with 12 points.

Azerbaijan women's national team faced Cuba. In the last round, Azerbaijani intellectuals won on all boards, giving no chance to the opponents from Switzerland. Azerbaijan national team is 12th with 13 points.

World Chess Olympiad

X tour

Men

Azerbaijan - Cuba

Aydin Suleymanli – Carlos Albornos

Nijat Abasov – Luis Quesada

Rauf Mammadov – Dilan Berdaes

Muhammad Muradli – Omar Almeida

Women

Azerbaijan - Mongolia

Gunay Mammadzade - Munkhzul Turmunkh

Ulviyya Fataliyeva - Batkhuyagiin Mongontuul

Govhar Beydullayeva - Davaademberel Nomin-Erdene

Mrs. Balacayeva - Bat-Erdene Munzungul

