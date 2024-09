The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest continues.

Idman.biz reports that the games of the IX round will be held today.

Men's team will face Greece. They finally shared the points with Italy (2:2). After the VIII round, the team is 20th with 11 points.

Women's team will face Switzerland. They also ended the last round with a draw with Italy (2:2). After the VIII round, women are 20th with 11 points.

The pairings are not yet known.

