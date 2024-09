World Chess Olympiad: Azerbaijan national teams against Montenegro and Slovenia

The 45th World Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest.

The men's team of Azerbaijan, which started with victories over Jordan, Finland and Moldova, will face Montenegro in the IV round, Idman.biz reports.

The women's team, which defeated Nicaragua and Australia and drew with Argentina, will face Slovenia.

45th Chess Olympiad

IV Round, September 14

Men

Montenegro - Azerbaijan

Denis Kardic – Aydin Suleymanli

Nikita Petrov – Nijat Abasov

Nikola Djukic – Rauf Mammadov

Luka Draskovic – Shahriyar Mammadyarov

Tournament table: 1. India, 2. USA, 3. Uzbekistan,... 6. Azerbaijan - 6 points each

Women

Slovenia - Azerbaijan

Laura Unun – Gunay Mammadzade

Zala Urkh - Ulviya Fataliyeva

Lara Yangels – Govhar Beidullayeva

Teya Vidic – Gulnar Mammadova

Tournament table: 1. USA - 6 points, 2. Spain - 6 points, 3. England - 6 points, 20. Azerbaijan - 5 points.

