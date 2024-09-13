FIDE Chess Olympiad: Men win, women lose first point - PHOTO

14 September 2024
FIDE Chess Olympiad: Men win, women lose first point

13 September 2024
The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest.

The men's national team of Azerbaijan, which started the competition by defeating the teams of Jordan and Finland, met with Moldova in the 3rd round, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani intellectuals won 3:1 and increased their winning streak to 3. The team has 6 points.

The women's national team faced Argentina. Although they were superior, the defeat of Ulviyya Fataliyeva resulted in a draw and the team has collected 5 points.

45th FIDE Chess Olympiad
III Round, September 13

Men
Azerbaijan - Moldova - 3:1
Aydin Suleymanli - Ivan Schitco - 1:0
Nijat Abasov - Andrei Macovei - 0.5:0.5
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov - Jegor Lashkin - 1:0
Muhammad Muradli - Victor Bologan - 0.5:0 ,5

Women
Azerbaijan - Argentina - 2:2
Gunay Mammadzada - Candela Francisco - 0.5:0.5
Ulviyya Fataliyeva - Maria Jose Campos - 0:1
Khanim Balajayeva - Anapaola Borda - 0.5:0.5
Gulnar Mammadova - Claudia Amura - 1:0

Azerbaijan's teams won the first two rounds.

Idman.biz

