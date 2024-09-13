FIDE Chess Olympiad: Men win, women lose first point - PHOTO

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest.

The men's national team of Azerbaijan, which started the competition by defeating the teams of Jordan and Finland, met with Moldova in the 3rd round, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani intellectuals won 3:1 and increased their winning streak to 3. The team has 6 points.

The women's national team faced Argentina. Although they were superior, the defeat of Ulviyya Fataliyeva resulted in a draw and the team has collected 5 points.

45th FIDE Chess Olympiad

III Round, September 13

Men

Azerbaijan - Moldova - 3:1

Aydin Suleymanli - Ivan Schitco - 1:0

Nijat Abasov - Andrei Macovei - 0.5:0.5

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov - Jegor Lashkin - 1:0

Muhammad Muradli - Victor Bologan - 0.5:0 ,5

Women

Azerbaijan - Argentina - 2:2

Gunay Mammadzada - Candela Francisco - 0.5:0.5

Ulviyya Fataliyeva - Maria Jose Campos - 0:1

Khanim Balajayeva - Anapaola Borda - 0.5:0.5

Gulnar Mammadova - Claudia Amura - 1:0

Azerbaijan's teams won the first two rounds.

