Azerbaijan national teams will challenge Moldovan and Argentinian chess players

The 45th World Chess Olympiad continues in Budapest.

The men's team of Azerbaijan, which started the competition by defeating Jordan and Finland, will face Moldova in the 3rd round.

Azerbaijan team is currently in 26th place, Idman.biz reports.

The squads will be determined later.

Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli and Muhammad Muradli are in the team captained by Teymur Rajabov.

Azerbaijani women's team, which won against Nicaragua and Australia, will face Argentina. Azerbaijani girls, who scored 2 points, are in 21st place.

Gunay Mammadzade, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beidullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva and Gulnar Mammadova are performing at the Olympics. The captain of the team is Mikhail Shereshevsky.

