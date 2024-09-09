45th FIDE Chess Olympiad starts tomorrow

The 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad will be hosted by Budapest between 10 and 23 September.

The teams from nearly 200 countries will compete in both men's and women's competitions, Idman.biz reports.

This will be the first Chess Olympiad to be held in Hungary since the 2nd Informal Chess Olympiad held in Budapest in 1926.

Organizers intend to make the largest global chess event an innovative Olympics by introducing new technologies such as high-speed 5G wireless network, real-time visual broadcasting, holograms, and newly invented "sensitive" chessboards for the visually impaired. It is reported that the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad will be a "green" Olympiad, where it will be possible to travel between the venues and hotels by bicycles and electric vehicles, as well as rejecting paper and plastic.

The Azerbaijan Chess Federation announced the team of the national team that will participate in the competition in July.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Rauf Mammadov, Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli, and Muhammad Muradli were invited to the national team of male chess players. Teimour Radjabov was chosen as the captain.

Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, and Gulnar Mammadova will compete for medals in the national team of female chess players. The captain will be Mihail Shereshevsky.

It is interesting that the chances of the women's team of Azerbaijan, which was the silver medalist of the last European team championship held in 2023, are considered higher. Thus, Azerbaijan, with an average rating of 2398, ranks 6th behind only India, Georgia, Poland, China and Ukraine according to this indicator.

Among chess players, Gunay Mammadzada is 33rd in the world ranking, Govhar Beydullayeva is 53rd, Khanim Balajayeva is 62nd, Ulviyya Fataliyeva is 68th. Although Gulnar Mammadova is not included in the top 100, she is the 5th among female chess players of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's men's team ranks 12th behind the USA, India and China, which are ranked in the top ranks according to the average rating (2657). Two members of the national team are in the top 100 in the FIDE rating. Among them, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov is 17th, and Rauf Mammadov is 100th.

Among other chess players, Aydin Suleymanli is 4th, Nijat Abbasov is 6th, and Muhammad Muradli is 8th.

Both men's and women's teams of Azerbaijan took 7th place in the 44th World Olympics held in India in 2022.

The Azerbaijani men's team took 5th place in Norway in 2014 and achieved the highest achievement in the history of the Olympics.

Azerbaijan's women's team was 7th twice before 2022 (1992, 2010).

