6 September 2024
EN

Gasim Gashimov: "It is difficult to attract chess players from abroad"

Chess
News
6 September 2024 14:30
38
Gasim Gashimov: "It is difficult to attract chess players from abroad"

An invitation was also sent to Magnus Carlsen to participate in the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" for chess.

Gasim Hashimov, the head of the Organizing Committee, Vugar Gashimov’s father, made a statement about this, Idman.biz reports.

He said that it is difficult to attract chess players from abroad: "They have programs. We had a hard time inviting them to the tournament. Fabiano Caruana said he could not come at the last moment. They have contracts and participate in various competitions. The end of the year is always tense. We also sent an offer to Magnus Carlsen. He couldn't come. He would like to participate in this tournament. But we will send an invitation again in the future."

As for the prize fund of the super tournament, Gashimov emphasized that the first 5 places will be awarded cash prizes: "The remaining issues will be determined during the course of the tournament."

The tournament will be held from September 25 to 30 in Shusha.

Banuchichek Huseynli
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Participants announced for "Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024" chess tournament
14:21
Chess

Participants announced for "Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024" chess tournament

He said that Shusha will host the 10th tournament
SHUSHA to host Super tournament “Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024” - VIDEO
14:10
Chess

SHUSHA to host Super tournament “Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024” - VIDEO

10 chess players will participate in the rapid and blitz tournament
Grand Chess Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
4 September 12:18
Chess

Grand Chess Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

The GCT promises even more excitement with a purse of more than 1.5 million dollars
FIDE World Championship: Registration is open
3 September 10:05
Chess

FIDE World Championship: Registration is open

Azerbaijani chess players are also expected to participate in the rapid world championship

Shahriyar Mammadyarov is 17th, Gunay Mammadzade is 33rd
31 August 19:02
Chess

Shahriyar Mammadyarov is 17th, Gunay Mammadzade is 33rd

FIDE has published the world ranking of chess players for the month of September

One Olympics, nine debuts
27 August 16:11
Chess

One Olympics, nine debuts

Nine teams will make their debut at the World Chess Olympiad, which will be held on September 10-23 in Budapest, the capital of Hungary

Most read

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"
4 September 16:48
Paralympism

Lamiya Valiyeva: "I dedicate my medal to the people of Azerbaijan"

At the same time, Valiyeva expressed her gratitude to Mr. President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their attention to sports and Paralympics
Lamiya Valiyeva wins gold at Paris Paralympic Games - PHOTO
3 September 23:18
Paralympism

Lamiya Valiyeva wins gold at Paris Paralympic Games - PHOTO

She crossed the finish line first in 11.76 seconds

World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz seek bronze
4 September 19:43
Wrestling

World Championship: Ruzanna and Nargiz seek bronze

Wrestlers in 3 weight classes went on the mat to qualify for the decisive match
World Championship: Joju Samadov clinches silver
3 September 22:14
Wrestling

World Championship: Joju Samadov clinches silver

2 Azerbaijani wrestlers fought for medals