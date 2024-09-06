Gasim Gashimov: "It is difficult to attract chess players from abroad"

An invitation was also sent to Magnus Carlsen to participate in the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial" for chess.

Gasim Hashimov, the head of the Organizing Committee, Vugar Gashimov’s father, made a statement about this, Idman.biz reports.

He said that it is difficult to attract chess players from abroad: "They have programs. We had a hard time inviting them to the tournament. Fabiano Caruana said he could not come at the last moment. They have contracts and participate in various competitions. The end of the year is always tense. We also sent an offer to Magnus Carlsen. He couldn't come. He would like to participate in this tournament. But we will send an invitation again in the future."

As for the prize fund of the super tournament, Gashimov emphasized that the first 5 places will be awarded cash prizes: "The remaining issues will be determined during the course of the tournament."

The tournament will be held from September 25 to 30 in Shusha.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz