Participants announced for "Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024" chess tournament

The participants for "Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024" have been announced.

The director of the tournament, Anar Allahverdiyev, gave this information at the press conference dedicated to the "Vugar Gashimov Memorial", Idman.biz reports.

He said that Shusha will host the 10th tournament: "Memorial’s venue will always be Shusha from now on. This is an encouraging thing. Three chess players will represent Azerbaijan in the memorial tournament of Vugar Gashimov. These are the members of the national team Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Rauf Mammadov and Aydin Suleymanli. At the same time, Nodirbek Abdussatorov (Uzbekistan, FIDE rating 2766), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia, FIDE rating 2755), Richard Rapport (Hungary, FIDE rating 2766), who participated in the match for the chess crown, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India, FIDE rating) 2720) will compete".

The tournament will take place from September 25 to 30.

