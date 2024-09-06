SHUSHA to host Super tournament “Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024” - VIDEO

The traditional international chess super tournament "Vugar Gashimov Memorial 2024" dedicated to the memory of the outstanding chess player, European champion Vugar Hashimov will be held in Shusha from September 25 to 30, 2024.

10 chess players will participate in the rapid and blitz tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The competition will be held in Shusha for the first time.

The super tournament will be jointly organized by the Vugar Gashimov Chess Foundation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The Vugar Hashimov Memorial was held for the first time in 2014 in Shamkir. World Champion Magnus Carlsen has won the tournament four times (2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), while Azerbaijani chess player Shakhriyar Mamedyarov has claimed victory twice (2016, 2017). The US representative Fabiano Caruana won in 2021, and Uzbek chess player Nodirbek Abdusattorov took the title in 2022.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz