Azerbaijan championship for selection - 8000 manats prize

On October 4-7, the Azerbaijan Championship will be held among men and women in rapid and blitz types of chess.

Chess players whose FIDE coefficient (classical, rapid or blitz) is above 2100 and among women's are above 2000 will be able to participate in the national championship, Idman.biz reports.

The total prize fund of the Azerbaijan championship will be 8000 manats. 5,000 manats of this amount will be played in the men's tournament, and 3,000 manats in the women's tournament.

Azerbaijan championship is a qualifier for the world championship in rapid and blitz. The chess player who takes the first 3 places in the national championships will be sent to the world championship to be organized in New York, USA.

Idman.biz