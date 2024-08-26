26 August 2024
Azerbaijani chess players are among the leaders of the European Championship

26 August 2024 12:43
The European chess championship among children and youth continues in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Mehriban Ahmadli, who competes among chess players under the age of 10, did not lose points after four rounds, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani representative won against Barbora Tykalova (Czech Republic) on the next game day. Ahmedli, who scored 4 points, entered the group of leaders. He is second in extra odds.

Azerbaijani other intellectuals have also been placed in the front ranks of the championship. Islam Hajialiyev (U-16) and Shiroglan Talibov (U-18) who scored 3.5 points each, were also in the leader group.

