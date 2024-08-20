21 August 2024
40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship

20 August 2024 18:49
26
On August 22, the European chess championship among children and teenagers will start in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

Chess players from more than 40 countries will compete for medals in categories from 8 to 18 years old, Idman.biz reports.

Last year's European champions Rustam Rustamov, Mehriban Ahmadli, Muhammad Kazimzade, bronze medalist Saadat Bashirli, Pasham Alizade, Lala Huseynova, Shiroglan Talibov, Tunar Davudov, Zahra Allahverdi, Ahmed Huseynov and others will participate in the continental championship. In total, Azerbaijan will be represented by 40 chess players in the prestigious competition.

The competition will be concluded on August 31.

Idman.biz

