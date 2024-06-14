8th place with 8 draws from Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Chess Masters tournament has ended in Tashkent.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov finished the last round with half a point.

Mamedyarov played to a draw with Romanian Rihard Rapport. Mamedyarov, who drew 8 out of 9 matches and lost 1, finished the tournament 8th out of 10 chess players with 4 points.

Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboyev was the 1st and his countryman Nodirbek Abdusattarov was the 2nd among the chess players who scored 5 and a half points each.

9th round

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) - Richard Rapport (Romania) - 0.5:0.5

Nodirbek Abdusattarov (Uzbekistan) - Aleksey Sarana (Serbia) - 0.5:0.5

Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran) - Vidit Santosh Gujarathi (India) – 0:1

Nodirbek Yakubboyev (Uzbekistan) - Yu Yangyi (China) – 0.5:0.5

Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) - Alexander Grischuk (FIDE) - 0.5:0.5



Idman.biz