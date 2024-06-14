16 June 2024
EN

8th place with 8 draws from Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Chess
News
14 June 2024 17:30
23
8th place with 8 draws from Shakhriyar Mamedyarov

Chess Masters tournament has ended in Tashkent.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov finished the last round with half a point.

Mamedyarov played to a draw with Romanian Rihard Rapport. Mamedyarov, who drew 8 out of 9 matches and lost 1, finished the tournament 8th out of 10 chess players with 4 points.

Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Yakubboyev was the 1st and his countryman Nodirbek Abdusattarov was the 2nd among the chess players who scored 5 and a half points each.

9th round
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) - Richard Rapport (Romania) - 0.5:0.5
Nodirbek Abdusattarov (Uzbekistan) - Aleksey Sarana (Serbia) - 0.5:0.5
Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran) - Vidit Santosh Gujarathi (India) – 0:1
Nodirbek Yakubboyev (Uzbekistan) - Yu Yangyi (China) – 0.5:0.5
Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) - Alexander Grischuk (FIDE) - 0.5:0.5

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Ayan Allahverdiyeva: "I didn't see the figure, my mind went blank"
14 June 15:40
Chess

Ayan Allahverdiyeva: "I didn't see the figure, my mind went blank"

She evaluated her performance at the World Youth Championship
Ayan Allahverdiyeva wins bronze at the World Championship
13 June 15:18
Chess

Ayan Allahverdiyeva wins bronze at the World Championship

102 chess players from 44 countries competed in the competition held with the Swiss system
Azerbijani chess player became the champion of France
10 June 13:43
Chess

Azerbijani chess player became the champion of France

The championship, in which 8 teams participated, consisted of 7 rounds
22 moves from Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and...
7 June 16:41
Chess

22 moves from Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and...

Chess Masters tournament continues in Tashkent
Turkan Mamedjarova: "We turned into rivals with my son"
7 June 11:55
Chess

Turkan Mamedjarova: "We turned into rivals with my son"

This was announced by the 34-year-old grandmaster herself
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in Uzchess Cup
5 June 14:39
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in Uzchess Cup

The competition will end on June 14

Most read

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland
14 June 09:40
Euro 2024

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today
Former Arsenal football player died
15 June 15:02
Football

Former Arsenal football player died

The cause of his death was a serious illness
Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed
14 June 15:00
Tennis

Naomi Osaka's participation in Paris-2024 confirmed

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will participate in the Paris-2024 Summer Olympics. As Idman.biz reports, this was confirmed by the Japan Tennis Association.

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW
14 June 13:11
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW

"It was not an easy decision"