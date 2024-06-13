13 June 2024
EN

Ayan Allahverdiyeva wins bronze at the World Championship

Chess
News
13 June 2024 15:18
3
The World Junior Chess Championship, organized in Gandhinagar, India, has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani chess player Ayan Allahverdiyeva, who won the gold medal of the 18-year-old world championship last year, was also awarded a prize in the prestigious competition.

After 11 rounds, Allahverdiyeva, who scored 8.5 points, won a bronze medal at the World Championship.

The other chess players, Narmin Abdinova and Sabina Rzali, could not be among the prize winners.

It should be noted that 102 chess players from 44 countries competed in the competition held with the Swiss system.

