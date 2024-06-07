22 moves from Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and...

Chess Masters tournament continues in Tashkent.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov held his second meeting today.

Mamedyarov, who drew in the first round, divided the points in half this time. He drew with local Nodirbek Abdusattorov on the 22nd move with white pieces.

2nd round

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov - Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan) 0.5:0.5

Alexey Sarana (Serbia) - Parham Maghsoodloo (Iran)

Nodirbek Yakubboev (Uzbekistan) - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (India)

Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan) - Richard Rapport (Hungary)

Alexander Grischuk (FIDE) – Yu Yangyi (China)

It should be noted that Shahriyar made a "peace" with Vidit Santosh Gujrathi from India in the first round. The tournament will consist of 9 rounds.

Idman.biz