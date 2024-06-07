Turkan Mamedjarova: "We turned into rivals with my son"

The Azerbaijani chess player Turkan Mamedjarova revealed the person with whom she arguments the most.

As per Idman.biz, this was announced by the 34-year-old grandmaster herself.

In a social network post, she clarified when her arguments with her 9-year-old son Atilla Orman about chess will end: "The person I argue with the most at home. We turned from mother and child into rivals. My life will be easier when his rating is more then mine."

Let's note that Turkan's rating is 2217 and Atilla's is 2090.

Idman.biz