5 June 2024
EN

Successful day for Azerbaijan at the World Championship

Chess
News
5 June 2024 12:54
5
The games of the 3rd round of the World Youth Chess Championship were played in Gandhinagar, India.

As Idman.biz reports, in the report round, the Azerbaijani player Ayan Allahverdiyeva beat Indian Saparya Ghos with black pieces.

The other Azerbaijani representative, Narmin Abdinova, who fought with black pieces, defeated local chess player Advika Sarupriya. Sabina Rzali also won in the 3rd round. She forced Hasini Kamabathula (India) to surrender.

It should be noted that the tournament is held with the Swiss system. 102 chess players from 44 countries compete in the 11-round competition.

