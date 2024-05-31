31 May 2024
Leap from Ulviyya Fataliyeva

Chess
News
31 May 2024 17:50
13
Leap from Ulviyya Fataliyeva

FIDE announced the June ranking of chess players.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov has the best score among the members of the Azerbaijan national team, as Idman.biz reports.

The 39-year-old grandmaster advanced 2 places. Mamedyarov, who has 2734 points in his assets, ranked 16th. Teimour Radjabov dropped 3 places. He is 30th with 2704 points.

The other Azerbaijani grandmaster Rauf Mamedov (2651) advanced 5 steps. The national member is in the 82nd place.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen (2830) leads the rating table. He is followed by USA player Fabiano Caruana (2805) and Hikaru Nakamura (2794).

Gunay Mammadzada has the best score among our female chess players. Mammadzada, who advanced 6 places, is 29th with 2444 points.

Govhar Beydullayeva (2417) is 39th, advancing six steps. European champion Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2399) is in 49th place with a leap of 23 steps. Khanim Balajayeva, who advanced 11 places, is 63rd with 2385 points. Gulnar Mammadova (2348), who dropped 9 steps, fell to the 99th place.

The list is headed by Yifan Hou (2632) from China. Wenjun Ju (China, 2558) took the second place, and Lei Tingjie (China, 2548) took the third place.

