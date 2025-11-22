Azerbaijan women’s chess team faces Kazakhstan in World Championship semifinals

Today, Azerbaijan’s women’s chess team will face Kazakhstan in the semifinals of the World Championship held in Linares, Spain.

According to Idman.Biz, the teams will play two games.

If the winner is not determined after these games, the finalist will be decided tomorrow in a tiebreak.

In the other semifinal, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) team will clarify its standings against China.

The Azerbaijani squad includes Ulviyya Fətəliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balacayeva, Gulnar Məmmədova, and Ayan Allahverdiyeva. The team captain is Ilaha Qədimova.

The World Championship will conclude on November 23.

Idman.Biz