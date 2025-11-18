Azerbaijan women’s chess team begins World Championship in Linares

Today, Azerbaijan’s women’s chess team will begin its campaign at the World Championship in Linares, Spain, Idman.Biz reports.

Placed in Group A, the national team will face Peru in their opening match. Other group fixtures include the USA taking on Spain, and the FIDE team competing against Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijan’s squad features Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Xanim Balacayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, and Ayan Allahverdiyeva, with Ilaha Qadimova serving as team captain.

The tournament, running until November 24, brings together some of the strongest female chess players from around the world. The championship is an important stage for Azerbaijan’s women to demonstrate their skills and aim for top positions in the global rankings.

Fans are eagerly following the matches, anticipating intense battles across the boards. The outcome of the group stage will determine which teams advance to the later rounds, shaping the path toward the title.

Azerbaijan will aim to build on its past successes and make a strong impression on the international chess scene.

Idman.Biz