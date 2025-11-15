16 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijan women’s chess team to compete at World Team Championship in Linares

Chess
News
15 November 2025 15:26
53
Azerbaijan women’s chess team to compete at World Team Championship in Linares

The Azerbaijani women’s chess team will participate in the World Team Championship for national teams, taking place from November 17–24 in Linares, Spain.

Idman.Biz reports that the International Chess Federation (FIDE) made the decision to invite Azerbaijan to the event due to Algeria’s withdrawal, allowing the high-ranked team to compete.

Azerbaijan has been placed in Group A and will face FIDE, USA, Kazakhstan, Spain, and Peru. Group B will feature China, Georgia, Ukraine, France, Uzbekistan, and India.

The Azerbaijani team will include Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, and Ayan Allahverdiyeva, with Ilaha Qadimova serving as team captain.

Idman.Biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani youth chess players win three medals at European Championship - PHOTO
8 November 10:24
Chess

Azerbaijani youth chess players win three medals at European Championship - PHOTO

Khagan Ahmad becomes European champion

Chess tournament for children held in Rotterdam to celebrate Victory Day - PHOTO
3 November 10:24
Chess

Chess tournament for children held in Rotterdam to celebrate Victory Day - PHOTO

Azerbaijani youth in the Benelux region gathered to promote patriotism
Farid Gayibov highlights strong sports relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
1 November 13:44
Chess

Farid Gayibov highlights strong sports relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

Minister of sports made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the World Championship qualifying match

Opening ceremony held for Azerbaijan vs Uzbekistan women’s chess match
1 November 12:56
Chess

Opening ceremony held for Azerbaijan vs Uzbekistan women’s chess match

The Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan women’s teams compete in a World Championship qualifier
Azerbaijan women’s chess team to face Uzbekistan for World Championship spot
31 October 14:34
Chess

Azerbaijan women’s chess team to face Uzbekistan for World Championship spot

Winner of two-day match in Baku qualifies for Linares World Championship
Azerbaijan to compete with 47 players at European Youth Chess Championship
29 October 16:39
Chess

Azerbaijan to compete with 47 players at European Youth Chess Championship

Championship takes place in Budva, Montenegro

Most read

Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO
14 November 14:09
Football

Kylian Mbappe becomes one of football’s youngest achievers - PHOTO

At 26 years and 328 days, the French forward joins the elite of the 400-goal club
WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322
14 November 10:24
MMA

WATCH: Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena face off ahead of UFC 322

The lightweight former champion aims for a second title in the welterweight division
Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash
15 November 10:49
Football

Toral Bayramov withdraws from Azerbaijan squad ahead of France clash

Injury forces change in the national team lineup for 2026 World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan prepares for crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland
13 November 17:06
Football

Azerbaijan prepares for crucial World Cup qualifier against Iceland

Despite injuries and poor form, experts see potential for surprise at home