Azerbaijan women’s chess team to compete at World Team Championship in Linares

The Azerbaijani women’s chess team will participate in the World Team Championship for national teams, taking place from November 17–24 in Linares, Spain.

Idman.Biz reports that the International Chess Federation (FIDE) made the decision to invite Azerbaijan to the event due to Algeria’s withdrawal, allowing the high-ranked team to compete.

Azerbaijan has been placed in Group A and will face FIDE, USA, Kazakhstan, Spain, and Peru. Group B will feature China, Georgia, Ukraine, France, Uzbekistan, and India.

The Azerbaijani team will include Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, and Ayan Allahverdiyeva, with Ilaha Qadimova serving as team captain.

