21 November 2025
EN

Azerbaijan women’s chess team to face Georgia in World Championship quarterfinals

Chess
News
21 November 2025 11:39
50
Azerbaijan’s women’s chess team will face Georgia today in the quarterfinals of the World Championship, held in Linares, Spain.

Idman.Biz reports that the Azerbaijani team will compete against the Georgian squad in a two-match series.

If no winner emerges after these matches, the semifinalist will be determined in a tiebreak game scheduled for tomorrow.

The national team includes Ulviya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, and Ayan Allahverdiyeva. The team captain is Ilaha Gadimova.

It should be noted that the World Championship will conclude on November 23.

