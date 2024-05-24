24 May 2024
Chess Federation held a conference, decisions were made – PHOTO

24 May 2024 17:19
The next conference of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation was held on May 24.

Idman.biz reports that the event began with the singing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Then, the First Vice-President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Faig Hasanov, delivered a report on the results of 2023. The ACE budget report for 2023 was heard and approved. The budget of the Federation for the current year was discussed and adopted. The reports of the commissions for Judges, Coaches, Children and Youth, Composition, Regional Development, Women and Social Affairs operating under the ACF were heard on the work done in 2023 and their plans for 2024 were announced.

President of Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov informed about the scholarship program of chess veterans.

ACF President Mammadov congratulated Alamdar Mammadov, Gennady Gelman and Elmira Aliyeva, who are working effectively in the development of Azerbaijani chess, on the occasion of their jubilee. They were presented with a letter of thanks and a cash prize of 3,000 manats on behalf of the ACF.

