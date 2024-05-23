23 May 2024
Agshin Alizada stun everyone in Sharjah tournament

23 May 2024 11:25
16
The international chess tournament organized in Sharjah, the third largest city of the United Arab Emirates, has been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the best result among the representatives of Azerbaijan in the Masters competition in Sharjah belonged to Aydin Suleymanli.

He finished the tournament in 10th place by collecting 6 points in 9 rounds.

Agshin Alizada was awarded the first place in the Futures tournament of the festival. In the end, our representative, who scored 7.5 points, was ahead of all his competitors according to additional indicators. Our other chess player Yunis Mahmudzade, who has 7 active points, took the third place in the tournament.

