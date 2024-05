"Ljubljana Festival" on chess was held in Slovenia.

Idman.biz reports that the competition, which took place in the capital city of Ljubljana, ended with the victory of Abdulla Gadimbeyli.

Azerbaijani compatriot won the title by drawing with his closest follower Tisaj Domen (Slovenia) in the last - 9th round. Azerbaijani representative in the tournament won the gold medal with 7.5 points.

It should be noted that 120 chess players competed in the competition.

