The blitz stage of chess at the Grand Prix Plus City in Austria has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the winner of the competition was named Mohammad Muradli.

He scored 11 points in 13 rounds and surpassed all his opponents.

Our other chess player, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, who participated in the same competition, was awarded bronze medals of the tournament with 10 points.

Idman.biz