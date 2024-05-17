Zeinab Mamedyarova confesses her career mistake – VIDEO

"I should have done more with chess."

This was said by Zeinab Mamedyarova, the European and world champion among youth chess players, who was a guest of Idman Bizimle while talking about the career planning of female chess players.

She said that starting a family life in her best times was a wrong step: "Today, Ulviyya Fataliyeva is almost thirty years old. She did not achieve this result at the age of twenty. However, I got married at the age of twenty-two. Getting married at my best time was a huge mistake. Honestly, I'm not unhappy with my life. Everything could have been better."

According to the 41-year-old grandmaster, he was the best chess player in the Mammadyarov family until the world championship: "But after starting a family, chess took a second place. My brother continued playing chess. Today, not only me, not only my sister, there is no chess player in the world who can stand against Shahriyar Mamedyarov."

It should be noted that Ulviyya Fataliyeva went down in history as the first European champion among adults of Azerbaijan.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz