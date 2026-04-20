Azerbaijani chess players gain rating points after European Championship in Poland – İDMAN.BİZ review

Azerbaijani grandmasters who impressed at the individual European Chess Championship in Katowice, Poland, have also boosted their rating standings.

As reported by Idman.Biz, at the continental tournament that concluded recently, Nijat Abasov claimed the silver medal, Aydin Suleymanli secured bronze, while Mahammad Muradli finished in fourth place. All three players scored 8.5 points out of a possible 11.

Following the championship, Abasov (2586) gained 13 rating points, Suleymanli (2653) added 12 points, and Muradli (2605) also increased his rating by 12 points, allowing him to strengthen his position among the top 600 players.

Raad Samadov (2508), who performed consistently throughout the tournament and finished 41st with 7.5 points, also gained 12 rating points.

It should be noted that Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli and Mahammad Muradli have qualified for the 2027 World Cup following the results of the continental championship.