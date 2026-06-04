4 June 2026
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European Chess Championship: Fatalieva's Inconsistency, Mammadzada's Collapse – İDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

Chess
Review
4 June 2026 13:30
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European Chess Championship: Fatalieva's Inconsistency, Mammadzada's Collapse – İDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

Azerbaijan's leading female chess players have endured a disappointing stretch at the European Individual Women's Chess Championship currently taking place in Batumi, Georgia.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Azerbaijan women's team leader Ulviyya Fatalieva has suffered two defeats in her last several games, including a loss in the ninth round.

After securing back-to-back victories in rounds five and six, Fatalieva was beaten in round seven, bounced back with another win, but then lost again in round nine. Her latest defeat came against Ukraine's Anastasia Hnatyshyn.

Despite her inconsistent form, Fatalieva has managed to remain inside the top ten with six points and currently occupies tenth place. However, with only two rounds remaining, it will be extremely difficult for her to break into the medal positions.

Meanwhile, another Azerbaijani star, Gunay Mammadzada, has experienced a dramatic collapse. It is hard to describe her recent performances otherwise after three consecutive defeats in the last three rounds. As a result, Mammadzada, who had been in contention for a top-ten finish during the first half of the tournament, has dropped to 98th place with four points.

One positive story for Azerbaijan has been Melek Ismayil. The player, whose rating of 2122 is among the lower ones in the field, has collected 5.5 points and currently sits in 45th place. The remaining Azerbaijani participants have five points or fewer and are positioned in the middle of the standings.

It should be noted that the top ten finishers at the European Championship will qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup, making every point crucial in the closing stages of the competition.

Teymur Tushiyev
Idman.Biz
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