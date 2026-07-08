8 July 2026
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Baku to Host Vugar Gashimov Open 2026

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8 July 2026 13:05
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Baku to Host Vugar Gashimov Open 2026

Baku will host the Vugar Gashimov Open 2026 international chess tournament.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the event will be the fifth tournament on the Azerbaijan Chess Tour calendar and will be held in memory of the late Azerbaijani grandmaster Vugar Gashimov.

The tournament is being organized by the Vugar Gashimov Chess Foundation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The Vugar Gashimov Open 2026 will take place from July 24 to 30 in Baku. Players will compete in classical, rapid, and blitz events, with a total prize fund of AZN 30,000.

Idman.Biz
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