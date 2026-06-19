19 June 2026
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Aydin Suleymanli stuns Magnus Carlsen as Odlar Yurdu defeat WR Chess - PHOTO/VIDEO

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19 June 2026 14:43
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Aydin Suleymanli stuns Magnus Carlsen as Odlar Yurdu defeat WR Chess - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli produced a major upset by defeating world number one Magnus Carlsen at the World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship in Hong Kong.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Suleymanli's victory played a crucial role in Odlar Yurdu's sensational 3.5:2.5 triumph over tournament powerhouse WR Chess, one of the leading favorites for the title.

The win was one of the standout results of the day, with Suleymanli overcoming the 16th World Chess Champion and one of the greatest players in chess history. The defeat was also Carlsen's fourth consecutive loss at the tournament.

WR Chess features an impressive lineup that includes Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Wesley So, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and several other elite grandmasters, making Odlar Yurdu's success even more remarkable.

The Azerbaijani team continues to impress in Hong Kong and currently has 13 match points after the latest rounds. Odlar Yurdu's roster includes Aydin Suleymanli, Rauf Mamedov, Ahmad Ahmadzada, Khazar Babazada, Gunay Mammadzada, Vugar Manafov, Natalia Buksa and Murad Hashimov.

The World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship is being held in Hong Kong from June 16 to 22 and features more than 40 teams from around the world. The event has attracted many of the strongest players in international chess and is considered one of the most prestigious team competitions on the calendar.

Suleymanli's victory over Carlsen is widely regarded as one of the biggest surprises of the championship so far and represents a significant achievement for both the young Azerbaijani grandmaster and his team.

Idman.Biz
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