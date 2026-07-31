31 July 2026
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Tunar Davudov wins Vugar Gashimov Open 2026

Chess
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31 July 2026 14:57
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Tunar Davudov wins Vugar Gashimov Open 2026

The winners of the Vugar Gashimov Open 2026 international chess tournament, held as part of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour, have been determined.

İdman.Biz reports that the Azerbaijan Chess Federation announced the final results of the competition.

Tunar Davudov won Group A after scoring 7.5 points.

Loghman Guliyev also finished with 7.5 points but took second place on additional tiebreak criteria. Vugar Manafov placed third with 7 points.

Rapid and blitz tournaments were also held as part of the festival. Murad Ibrahimli won the rapid competition, while Rustam Rustamov finished first in blitz.

At the closing ceremony, the winners and prize-winners were presented with medals, diplomas and cash prizes.

The next event on the Azerbaijan Chess Tour calendar will be the Guba Open, scheduled to take place from September 3 to 10.

Idman.Biz
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