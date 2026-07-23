Ahmad Ahmadzade wins Shamakhi Open 2026 chess festival

The Shamakhi Open 2026 International Chess Festival, held as part of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour, has concluded with Ahmad Ahmadzade claiming the title.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Ahmadzade scored eight points from nine games to finish first in the main group.

Vugar Manafov and Khazar Babazade shared second and third place after each collecting seven points.

The festival also featured rapid and blitz competitions. Khazar Babazade won the rapid event, while Tunar Davudov finished first in the blitz tournament.

During the closing ceremony, the winners and prize-winners received diplomas, medals and cash prizes. Ahmadzade earned 5,000 AZN for winning the main event.

A total of 107 players took part in the tournament. The next event on the Azerbaijan Chess Tour calendar will be the Vugar Gashimov Open.