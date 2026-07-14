A new reality for Azerbaijani chess players: FIDE revamps the World Cup

Azerbaijani chess players will face the 2027 FIDE World Cup in a completely new reality. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has decided to abandon the tournament's traditional knockout-only format, introducing a two-stage system for both the Open and Women's World Cups that combines a Swiss qualifying phase with a classic knockout playoff.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the reform will directly affect Nijat Abasov, Aydin Suleymanli and Magomed Muradli, who have already secured their places in the next edition of the World Cup.

The 2027 Open World Cup will feature 224 players — 18 more than in the previous edition. During the first stage, participants will be divided into four groups of approximately equal strength. Each group will consist of 56 players competing in a separate nine-round Swiss tournament over five days. The time control will be 45 minutes for the entire game with a 30-second increment per move.

The top four players from each group will qualify for the Round of 16, meaning only 16 players will advance to the knockout stage. For Azerbaijan's representatives, this means finishing in the top four among 56 competitors — just 7.14 percent of each group.

Significant changes have also been introduced to the Women's World Cup. The number of participants will increase from 103 to 128, divided into two groups of 64 players. They will also play nine rounds over five days with the same 45+30 time control. The top eight players from each group will advance to the playoffs, meaning 16 players will continue, with a qualification rate of 12.5 percent per group.

Both tournaments will now last 19 days instead of the previous 27, while the combined prize fund for the Open and Women's World Cups will increase from $2.67 million to $3.3 million.

The new format offers Azerbaijani players greater opportunities to recover from mistakes. Under the previous system, losing one of two classical games could effectively decide an entire match. Now, a single poor round will not immediately end a player's campaign.

Every participant is guaranteed nine games, but consistency becomes even more important. Reaching the top four in the Open event will require scoring steadily throughout the tournament rather than relying on a handful of standout victories.

The qualification threshold will be slightly more forgiving in the Women's World Cup, where eight players from each group will advance. Even so, every half-point could prove decisive.

Pairings, the balance between White and Black pieces, and tie-break criteria may play a crucial role. A player could finish with the same number of points as someone inside the qualification zone yet still miss out because of inferior tie-breaks.

The demanding schedule of nine games in five days will also create a serious physical challenge. Based on the tournament calendar, four of the playing days are expected to feature double rounds. Recovery, preparation for the second game of the day, and maintaining concentration will become just as important as opening preparation.

From the Round of 16 onward, both the Open and Women's World Cups will return to the traditional knockout format. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals will also be played as elimination matches.

FIDE has confirmed that the existing classical knockout format will remain in place for this stage. Each pairing will consist of two classical games, followed by rapid tie-breaks if the match ends level.

However, the full regulations for the 2027 World Cup have not yet been published. The exact tie-break sequence and the method of determining the knockout bracket remain unknown. One rest day is scheduled between the Swiss stage and the Round of 16, while two additional rest days will be held during the knockout phase.

As a result, future champions will have to overcome two completely different challenges. First, they must survive a short but intense Swiss tournament, and then switch to match strategy and opponent-specific preparation in the knockout stage.

The World Cup holds special significance for Azerbaijani chess. Baku has hosted one of FIDE's flagship individual events twice, in 2015 and 2023.

Teimour Radjabov won the 2019 World Cup in Khanty-Mansiysk, defeating China's Ding Liren in the final.

Another memorable chapter came at the 2023 home World Cup, where Nijat Abasov sensationally reached the semifinals and finished fourth. After Magnus Carlsen, who won the Baku event, declined to participate in the Candidates cycle, Abasov received a place in the 2024 Candidates Tournament.

At present, Azerbaijan has three confirmed places in the 2027 Open World Cup.

Abasov, Suleymanli and Muradli secured qualification at the 2026 European Championship in Katowice, Poland. All three scored 8.5 points out of 11, finishing second through fourth. Suleymanli claimed the silver medal, Abasov won bronze, while Muradli finished immediately behind them.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov is also expected to join the trio. The Azerbaijani No. 1 has a FIDE rating of 2723 in the July rankings and remains the country's highest-rated player. If the rating qualification spots remain part of the final regulations and he maintains his current position, Mamedyarov is widely expected to qualify, although his place has not yet been officially confirmed.

Azerbaijan's representation could increase further through other qualification pathways. Meanwhile, no Azerbaijani female players have yet secured places in the 2027 Women's World Cup.

FIDE's decision has sparked mixed reactions among leading grandmasters.

American grandmaster Hans Niemann welcomed the reform, particularly praising the new 45+30 time control. In his view, faster classical chess reflects the game's ability to evolve and adapt to modern demands.

Latvian grandmaster Arturs Neikšāns also supported the new time control but described the introduction of Swiss groups as an unusual decision for a tournament historically associated with knockout play. He argued that FIDE could have retained elimination matches from the opening round while shortening them through the faster classical format.

Anish Giri, meanwhile, said he understood the reasoning behind the changes but believes that announcing such a major reform without broad prior consultation was bound to provoke criticism from parts of the chess community.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich explained that the new system is designed to preserve the unique identity of the World Cup while making the competition more accessible for participants and more attractive for spectators.