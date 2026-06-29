29 June 2026
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Lankaran Open 2026 international chess festival gets underway

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29 June 2026 10:49
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Lankaran Open 2026 international chess festival gets underway

The Lankaran Open 2026 International Chess Festival has officially begun as part of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the tournament has brought together players from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iran, India, Hungary and FIDE.

The opening ceremony was attended by Azerbaijan Chess Federation First Vice-President Faiq Hasanov, Deputy Head of the Lankaran City Executive Authority Emin Guliyev and other officials.

Organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the tournament is being held in two rating-based categories, Group A and Group B. The festival will also feature rapid and blitz competitions alongside the classical event.

Nearly 200 players are taking part in the tournament, which offers a total prize fund of AZN 22,650. Shaiq Guliyev is serving as the chief arbiter.

The Lankaran Open is one of the flagship events of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour, providing local players with the opportunity to compete against strong international opposition while promoting the development of chess in the country.

Idman.Biz
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