Mahir Mammadov to run for FIDE vice-president – İDMAN.BİZ EXCLUSIVE

Azerbaijan Chess Federation President Mahir Mammadov will run for the position of vice-president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in the upcoming elections.

Mahir Mammadov revealed his decision exclusively to İdman.Biz.

Mammadov has been part of FIDE's leadership since 2022. In August of that year, he was elected vice-president of the International Chess Federation at the organisation's General Assembly in Chennai, India.

The new FIDE leadership elections will take place in September in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, as part of the organisation's Congress, which will be held during the World Chess Olympiad. The FIDE presidential election is scheduled for September 26.

FIDE has already approved a list of three candidates for the organisation's presidency. Jan-Henric Buettner of Germany, Vadim Rosenstein of Germany and Timur Turlov of Kazakhstan will compete for the leadership of the International Chess Federation.

Buettner is running alongside deputy president candidate Malcolm Pein, Rosenstein with Gordon Tang, while Turlov's ticket includes 15th world chess champion Viswanathan Anand.

Turlov replaced incumbent FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich in the upcoming election after Dvorkovich was placed on the European Union sanctions list. He subsequently withdrew from the election and suspended his activities within the organisation. First Deputy President Viswanathan Anand is currently serving as acting FIDE president.

Former FIDE president Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, who led the federation from 1995 to 2018, had previously announced his intention to return to the post. However, shortly before the nomination process closed, he withdrew from the race and dropped his candidacy.

As a result, three candidates officially remain in the race for the FIDE presidency.