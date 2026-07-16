Aydin Suleymanli among top three at Grandmaster Triathlon in Switzerland

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli is among the top three overall at the Grandmaster Triathlon chess festival in Biel, Switzerland.

According to İdman.Biz, the festival's main competition combines three separate events: rapid, classical and blitz chess. Players earn points in each discipline, with the overall champion determined by the combined total.

The rapid tournament has already concluded, awarding two points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss. The ongoing classical event offers four points for a victory, 1.5 for a draw and zero for a defeat. The final blitz tournament will award one point for a win, 0.5 for a draw and none for a loss.

Suleymanli currently sits third in the overall standings with 7.5 points. Vietnam's Le Quang Liem leads the competition with 8 points, while Levon Aronian of the United States occupies second place on 10.5 points.

Two rounds of the classical tournament have been completed so far. Suleymanli drew both of his games, against Levon Aronian and Mexico's Jose Martinez, collecting three points and moving into second place in the classical standings. Le Quang Liem leads that event after winning both of his opening games to reach five points.

The Azerbaijani grandmaster had already finished runner-up in the rapid tournament earlier in the festival, leaving him well positioned to challenge for the overall title before the decisive blitz competition on the final day.