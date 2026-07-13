Azerbaijan women's chess team holds training camp ahead of Chess Olympiad

Azerbaijan's women's national chess team has completed a training camp in Shabran as part of its preparations for the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad, İdman.Biz reports, citing the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The training camp was led by team captain Nijat Abasov and coach Gadir Huseynov.

Following the camp, the players met with the leadership of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation. Federation president Mahir Mammadov discussed the team's preparation program and reviewed the tournament schedule the players will follow before the Olympiad.

The squad preparing for the prestigious event includes Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gunay Mammadzada and Gulnar Mammadova.

The 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 15 to 27, bringing together the world's strongest national teams in one of the most prestigious competitions on the international chess calendar.

Azerbaijan has traditionally been among the leading chess nations, with both its men's and women's teams regularly competing for top positions at major international events.