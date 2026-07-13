13 July 2026
EN

Azerbaijan women's chess team holds training camp ahead of Chess Olympiad

Chess
News
13 July 2026 16:31
29
Azerbaijan women's chess team holds training camp ahead of Chess Olympiad

Azerbaijan's women's national chess team has completed a training camp in Shabran as part of its preparations for the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad, İdman.Biz reports, citing the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

The training camp was led by team captain Nijat Abasov and coach Gadir Huseynov.

Following the camp, the players met with the leadership of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation. Federation president Mahir Mammadov discussed the team's preparation program and reviewed the tournament schedule the players will follow before the Olympiad.

The squad preparing for the prestigious event includes Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gunay Mammadzada and Gulnar Mammadova.

The 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad will be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 15 to 27, bringing together the world's strongest national teams in one of the most prestigious competitions on the international chess calendar.

Azerbaijan has traditionally been among the leading chess nations, with both its men's and women's teams regularly competing for top positions at major international events.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Aydin Suleymanli finishes second in Biel Masters rapid event
10:21
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli finishes second in Biel Masters rapid event

The Azerbaijani grandmaster trails only Levon Aronian after the rapid stage of the prestigious chess festival in Switzerland.

Baku to Host Vugar Gashimov Open 2026
8 July 13:05
Chess

Baku to Host Vugar Gashimov Open 2026

The international tournament, dedicated to the memory of Vugar Gashimov, will feature classical, rapid and blitz competitions
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs in FIDE rankings as Muradli makes remarkable leap
1 July 15:14
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov climbs in FIDE rankings as Muradli makes remarkable leap

Mamedyarov moved up to 23rd in the world, while Magomed Muradli gained an impressive 92 rating points in just one month
Lankaran Open 2026 international chess festival gets underway
29 June 10:49
Chess

Lankaran Open 2026 international chess festival gets underway

Nearly 200 players competing in Azerbaijan Chess Tour event

Aydin Suleymanli says win over Magnus Carlsen changed his confidence
25 June 12:46
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli says win over Magnus Carlsen changed his confidence

Azerbaijani grandmaster reflects on Odlar Yurdu's performance at World Team Rapid and Blitz Championship in Hong Kong
Young chess talents shine at fifth Landau Chess Festival
23 June 11:12
Chess

Young chess talents shine at fifth Landau Chess Festival

More than 200 participants from across Azerbaijan competed in the youth tournament

Most read

Battle for the World Cup 2026 semi-finals: Haaland vs Kane, Messi vs the Swiss wall
11 July 15:22
World Cup 2026

Battle for the World Cup 2026 semi-finals: Haaland vs Kane, Messi vs the Swiss wall

The final two semi-finalists of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be decided overnight on July 12
La Liga could postpone up to six opening-round matches due to World Cup 2026
11 July 14:42
World football

La Liga could postpone up to six opening-round matches due to World Cup 2026

Unexpected number of Spanish league players reaching World Cup semi-finals forces scheduling rethink

Spain edge Belgium to reach World Cup 2026 semi-finals
11 July 09:39
World Cup 2026

Spain edge Belgium to reach World Cup 2026 semi-finals - VIDEO

Mikel Merino's late winner sets up blockbuster clash with France

Barcelona reject Fulham for Joan Gamper Trophy over ex-Real Madrid coach
11 July 14:02
World football

Barcelona reject Fulham for Joan Gamper Trophy over ex-Real Madrid coach

Catalan club reportedly drops Premier League side after Alvaro Arbeloa's appointment