23 June 2026
EN

Young chess talents shine at fifth Landau Chess Festival

Chess
News
23 June 2026 11:12
39
Young chess talents shine at fifth Landau Chess Festival

The fifth Landau Chess Festival has successfully concluded in Azerbaijan with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, while LANDAU School served as the organizer of the event.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the tournament was held in an individual format among boys and girls in the under-8, under-10 and under-12 age categories.

The overall winner of the festival was Yusif Ahadzada, who earned the right to participate in the Ganja Open 2026 Chess Festival scheduled to take place in Ganja from October 11 to 18. All expenses related to his participation will be covered by LANDAU School. The champion was also awarded a special trophy and diploma.

The winners in the age categories were as follows:

Under-8 girls:
1st place – Narmin Mahmudova
2nd place – Malak Asadli
3rd place – Nuray Musayeva

Under-8 boys:
1st place – Mahammad Mirzayev
2nd place – Kanan Mammadzada
3rd place – Mustafa Maqsudsoy

Under-10 girls:
1st place – Asal Taghizada
2nd place – Malak Bayramova
3rd place – Khadija Mehdiyeva

Under-10 boys:
1st place – Renat Mammadrzayev
2nd place – Tahir Isbatov
3rd place – Yashar Hasanov

Under-12 girls:
1st place – Khanimzar Humbatli
2nd place – Alsu Mehdiyeva
3rd place – Mehin Mastiyeva

Under-12 boys:
1st place – Yusif Ahadzada
2nd place – Daniel Bulkin
3rd place – Amin Nasibli

A total of 225 young chess players from various cities and regions of Azerbaijan took part in the competition, highlighting the growing popularity of chess among the country's youth.

At the closing ceremony, all participants received certificates in recognition of their efforts and dedication. The festival once again provided an important platform for discovering and supporting the next generation of Azerbaijani chess talent.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Aydin Suleymanli stuns Magnus Carlsen as Odlar Yurdu defeat WR Chess - PHOTO/VIDEO
19 June 14:43
Chess

Aydin Suleymanli stuns Magnus Carlsen as Odlar Yurdu defeat WR Chess - PHOTO/VIDEO

Azerbaijani grandmaster scores one of the biggest wins of his career at World Team Championship
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in contention for Tashkent title
15 June 12:33
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov in contention for Tashkent title

Meanwhile, another Azerbaijani grandmaster has already secured victory in the second-most prestigious tournament of the Uzbek festival
FIDE suspends Russian Chess Federation membership
11 June 12:00
Chess

FIDE suspends Russian Chess Federation membership

Decision follows failure to comply with Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov opens UzChess Cup with victory
8 June 11:58
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov opens UzChess Cup with victory

Azerbaijani grandmaster defeats India's Vidit Gujrathi in the first round of the Masters section

One of Azerbaijan's leading chess players withdraws from European Championship
5 June 16:10
Chess

One of Azerbaijan's leading chess players withdraws from European Championship

Gunay Mammadzada decides to leave tournament after fourth consecutive defeat

European Chess Championship: Fatalieva's Inconsistency, Mammadzada's Collapse – İDMAN.BIZ REVIEW
4 June 13:30
Chess

European Chess Championship: Fatalieva's Inconsistency, Mammadzada's Collapse – İDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

Azerbaijan's female players are unlikely to challenge for medals at the European Individual Championship

Most read

Jahanbakhsh calls for fair treatment of Iran at World Cup 2026
22 June 13:24
World Cup 2026

Jahanbakhsh calls for fair treatment of Iran at World Cup 2026

Iran captain says travel restrictions have united the team ahead of decisive clash with Egypt

France vs Iraq World Cup clash under threat from severe weather
22 June 16:25
World Cup 2026

France vs Iraq World Cup clash under threat from severe weather

Storm warnings in Philadelphia raise possibility of delay or schedule change ahead of Group I encounter

Egypt make history as Spain bounce back on World Cup day 11
22 June 09:26
World Cup 2026

Egypt make history as Spain bounce back on World Cup day 11 - VIDEO

Historic first World Cup win for Egypt keeps Group G wide open, while Spain respond to criticism with a commanding victory in Group H

Cannavaro urges Uzbekistan to reduce mistakes ahead of Portugal clash
09:47
World Cup 2026

Cannavaro urges Uzbekistan to reduce mistakes ahead of Portugal clash

Uzbekistan coach says discipline and ball control will be crucial against one of the tournament favourites