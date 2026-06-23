Young chess talents shine at fifth Landau Chess Festival

The fifth Landau Chess Festival has successfully concluded in Azerbaijan with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, while LANDAU School served as the organizer of the event.
As reported by İdman.Biz, the tournament was held in an individual format among boys and girls in the under-8, under-10 and under-12 age categories.
The overall winner of the festival was Yusif Ahadzada, who earned the right to participate in the Ganja Open 2026 Chess Festival scheduled to take place in Ganja from October 11 to 18. All expenses related to his participation will be covered by LANDAU School. The champion was also awarded a special trophy and diploma.
The winners in the age categories were as follows:
Under-8 girls:
1st place – Narmin Mahmudova
2nd place – Malak Asadli
3rd place – Nuray Musayeva
Under-8 boys:
1st place – Mahammad Mirzayev
2nd place – Kanan Mammadzada
3rd place – Mustafa Maqsudsoy
Under-10 girls:
1st place – Asal Taghizada
2nd place – Malak Bayramova
3rd place – Khadija Mehdiyeva
Under-10 boys:
1st place – Renat Mammadrzayev
2nd place – Tahir Isbatov
3rd place – Yashar Hasanov
Under-12 girls:
1st place – Khanimzar Humbatli
2nd place – Alsu Mehdiyeva
3rd place – Mehin Mastiyeva
Under-12 boys:
1st place – Yusif Ahadzada
2nd place – Daniel Bulkin
3rd place – Amin Nasibli
A total of 225 young chess players from various cities and regions of Azerbaijan took part in the competition, highlighting the growing popularity of chess among the country's youth.
At the closing ceremony, all participants received certificates in recognition of their efforts and dedication. The festival once again provided an important platform for discovering and supporting the next generation of Azerbaijani chess talent.