Shakhriyar Mamedyarov opens UzChess Cup with victory

Azerbaijani chess star Shakhriyar Mamedyarov has made a winning start at the traditional international "UzChess Cup" tournament in Uzbekistan, İdman.Biz reports.

Representing Azerbaijan in the elite Masters section, Mamedyarov defeated India's Vidit Santosh Gujrathi in the opening round to claim his first point of the competition.

The result gives the experienced Azerbaijani grandmaster an important early boost in a tournament that brings together strong players from six countries. Mamedyarov, one of Azerbaijan's most prominent chess figures, will be aiming to build momentum in the coming rounds.

Azerbaijan is also represented in the Challenge section by Eltaj Safarli and Mahammad Muradli. Their first-round games are scheduled to be played today.

The international tournament in Uzbekistan will conclude on 15 June.