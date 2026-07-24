Dvorkovich rules out backing Ilyumzhinov in FIDE presidential election

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich, who recently suspended his duties after being included in the European Union's sanctions list, has said he will not support Kirsan Ilyumzhinov in the upcoming election for the head of the International Chess Federation.

As reported by Idman.biz, former FIDE President Kirsan Ilyumzhinov has announced his intention to run for the organization's top position once again.

"I definitely will not support Kirsan Ilyumzhinov in the FIDE presidential election because I do not share his views," Dvorkovich was quoted as saying by RIA Novosti.

The FIDE presidential election is scheduled to take place in September during the Chess Olympiad in Uzbekistan. Dvorkovich's team includes Azerbaijan Chess Federation President and FIDE Vice President Mahir Mammadov.

Earlier, Dvorkovich voluntarily suspended his duties as FIDE president after the European Union included him in its 21st package of sanctions. FIDE First Vice President and 15th World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand is currently serving as the organization's acting president.