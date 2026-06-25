25 June 2026
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Aydin Suleymanli says win over Magnus Carlsen changed his confidence

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25 June 2026 12:46
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Aydin Suleymanli says win over Magnus Carlsen changed his confidence

Azerbaijani grandmaster Aydin Suleymanli has said that Odlar Yurdu performed better than expected at the World Team Rapid and Blitz Championship in Hong Kong, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to the press service of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, Suleymanli said the team left a positive impression despite not being among the main favorites.

"Although we were the 16th team in the tournament by rating, we did not make a bad impression. We performed better than expected in both rapid and blitz. In the rapid event, we defeated WR Chess, a team with a very strong squad. In blitz, we advanced from the group, but luck was not on our side against Uzbekistan. We lost the second match 2.5-3.5, although we could have won. Overall, I consider the result satisfactory," he said.

One of the highlights of the tournament for Suleymanli was his victory over Magnus Carlsen, the world No. 1 in the FIDE rating list. The Azerbaijani player admitted that facing the Norwegian star had been one of his main goals before the event.

"Before the tournament, I told our captain Rauf Mammadov that I wanted to play on the first board because I wanted to face world champion Magnus Carlsen. I think every chess player dreams of playing against Carlsen. I fulfilled that dream and even managed to beat him," Suleymanli said.

He described Carlsen as one of the greatest players in chess history and said the victory had a major psychological impact on him.

"Magnus is a great chess player. For some people, beating him is impossible. I also used to think it was impossible, but I managed to win. I will never forget that moment and that game. Playing against Carlsen in any format is extremely difficult. In rapid chess, as time runs low, your chances begin to disappear. This victory helped me believe in myself more. After playing Magnus, I now approach other opponents differently and value my chances more in the following games," he added.

Suleymanli also thanked everyone who supported him after the tournament.

"I want to thank everyone who supported me and wrote kind words. Before every tournament, I tell my family that I will finish first because they have supported me from the very beginning and believe in my success. I think even my parents did not expect me to beat Magnus," he said.

Suleymanli is set to compete next in a rapid and blitz tournament in the United States from July 2 to 5.

Idman.Biz
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