Mamedyarov climbs in FIDE rankings as Azerbaijan moves up among chess nations

Aydin Suleymanli makes the biggest leap among Azerbaijani grandmasters in August's update

Azerbaijani grandmaster Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, along with the national team, has improved his position in the latest FIDE world rankings published on August 1, İdman.Biz reports.

Mamedyarov climbed one place to 22nd in the world while maintaining his rating of 2723 points.

The biggest rise among Azerbaijan's leading players came from Aydin Suleymanli, who gained 11 rating points to reach 2668 and jumped from 57th to 47th place.

Three more Azerbaijani players remain in the world's top 100: Teymur Radjabov is 38th with 2689 points, Rauf Mamedov is 83rd with 2639, and Magomed Muradli ranks 98th with 2630.

The world's top 10 is headed by Magnus Carlsen (Norway, 2823), followed by Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2792), Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 2792), Javokhir Sindarov (Uzbekistan, 2777), Vincent Keymer (Germany, 2767), Wesley So (USA, 2765), Anish Giri (Netherlands, 2764), Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan, 2762), Arjun Erigaisi (India, 2759) and Alireza Firouzja (France, 2757).

In the women's rankings, Ulviyya Fataliyeva remains Azerbaijan's highest-ranked player, sitting 25th with 2440 points. Govhar Beydullayeva is 53rd with 2392, Khanim Balajayeva ranks 81st with 2356, and Gunay Mammadzada is 89th with 2351.

Azerbaijan also moved up one place in the FIDE rankings of chess nations. With an average rating of 2627, calculated from the country's top 10 players, Azerbaijan now occupies sixth place in the world. Ukraine has the same average rating but trails Azerbaijan on tie-break criteria.

The top 10 chess nations are: United States (2723), India (2705), China (2663), Russia (2641), Germany (2634), Azerbaijan (2627), Ukraine (2627), Uzbekistan (2626), France (2623) and the Netherlands (2613).

In the women's rankings of chess nations, Azerbaijan is 11th with an average rating of 2302. China leads the standings ahead of India, Ukraine, Georgia, the United States, Russia, Poland, Kazakhstan, France and Germany.